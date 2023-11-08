The Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) of Venezuela arrested two citizens of Colombian nationality for trafficking 109 kilograms of cocaine, The operational strategic commander of the military institution reported this WednesdayDomingo Hernández Lárez.

Through X (formerly Twitter), he explained that the subjects were captured at a land surveillance post, in the Libertad municipality of Táchira state (west),a town near the border between Venezuela and Colombia.

Both “were moving from Colombia, bound for San Cristóbal, capital of Táchira,” added the commander, after indicating that the drugs had been distributed in 100 wrappers that were inside the vehicle in which they were traveling.

Hernández Lárez, who did not offer more details about this case, yesterday reported two other arrests on the Colombian-Venezuelan border for trafficking 8.2 kilograms of marijuana, which were hidden inside shoes.

In addition, the Venezuelan military detained two men on Monday in the same border region, from whom they seized 6.2 kilograms of cocaine and 96 kilos of marijuana.

Staff of the #FANBassigned to the PAC Capacho, during patrolling in the Loma Alta sector of the Libertad municipality, they seized one hundred (100) packages of cocaine weighing one hundred nine kilograms (109.00 Kg), which were transported in a brand vehicle… pic.twitter.com/LGl80b6Ukc —GJ. Domingo Hernández Lárez (@dhernandezlarez) November 8, 2023

On October 26, security forces seized and destroyed 10.4 tons of cocaine in a three-day operation in the state of Zulia, also bordering Colombia.

After these latest seizures, the total of drugs seized so far this year rose to around 47 tons, which were found in 10,239 operations, in which 13,314 people were arrested, according to official data.

EFE