Ice hockey | Prodigy Connor Bedard signed an NHL contract

The super promise signed an NHL contract with the Chicago Blackhawks.

This one picked up as the first player in the summer booking event Connor Bedard has signed an NHL contract with the Chicago Blackhawks.

Bedard is a generational super promise who is expected to have a really successful career in the NHL.

“Signing with Connor is a huge step in building a new foundation for our organization,” the Blackhawks’ general manager, i.e. sports director Kyle Davidson said, according to TSN.

The Blackhawks signed Bedard to a three-year rookie contract on Monday, his 18th birthday. The value affecting the salary cap of the contract is 950,000 dollars, or about 850,000 euros per season.

Canada’s of the junior league WHL Bedard, who broke records with the Regina Pats and the Canadian junior national teams, has long been compared to the great players of the 2000s. to Sidney Crosby and to Connor McDavid.

At the turn of the year, Bedard scored a whopping 23 power points at the Junior World Championships. Last season in the WHL, he scored 143 (71+72) power points in 57 regular season games.

Bedard is expected to play in the NHL already next season in Chicago, which has sunk to the bottom of the series.