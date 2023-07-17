Home page World

Dolphins are highly intelligent marine mammals and are considered friendly towards humans (symbol photo). © G. Lacz/imago

Dolphins have attacked and injured swimmers. The incidents happened in shallow water off a beach in Japan.

Mihama – Dolphins are actually known for their friendly behavior towards humans. Now, a series of dolphin attacks have injured bathers off the coast of Japan. A dolphin rammed a man on Suishohama Beach. The swimmer suffered several broken ribs, local media reports, citing the police. The 60-year-old was swimming in the sea early Sunday morning when a dolphin attacked him in the water. According to the Japanese news portal, eyewitnesses alerted the police at around 4:30 a.m. local time Asahi Shinbun.

Dolphins attack swimmers – police report broken ribs and bite wounds

The man was swimming in the sea with his friend about five meters from the beach. Then a dolphin attacked him. The swimmer broke three to four ribs and suffered bite wounds on his hands. A second incident occurred the same morning: a man in his 40s was bitten on the left arm by a dolphin. Two other people were injured on the same day. It was initially unclear whether one and the same dolphin was responsible for the aggressive attacks.

“If you see one, don’t go in the water” – authorities warn of dolphins

Apparently it was not the first dolphin attack in this region. According to the report, six dolphin attacks have already been reported to the police this season. Local authorities are urging swimmers to stay away from the dolphins for their own safety.

“If you see one, don’t go into the water,” the Japanese newspaper quoted a spokesman for the authorities as saying. Dolphin bites were recorded among bathers last year. At that time, a single dolphin was suspected to be behind the attacks.

Aggressive dolphins? Is that even possible?

Dolphins are considered highly intelligent and friendly. According to the US Conservation Organization American Oceans it is very rare that the marine mammals show aggressive behavior towards humans. However, the conservation organization writes: “Dolphins are wild animals and can see humans as a potential threat to their territory or their prey.” And further: “In some cases, dolphins attack humans for fun, which can be dangerous due to their size and strength. Dolphins are not predators or killers, conservationists say.

Scientists suspect that wild dolphins find swimming alongside humans “incredibly stressful,” reports the BBC.

In contrast, widespread in the Mediterranean Orca attacks scare sailors. Orcas appear out of nowhere and attack boats. Marine biologists speak of a new phenomenon. (ml)