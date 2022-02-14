Tom Kühnhackl, it looked better against the USA, which the German team showed on the ice. How annoying is it that it still ended 2:3 and therefore the second defeat could not be averted?

Very annoying. That was a big performance boost compared to the first two games. When you play against a team that is as strong physically and in terms of running as the Americans, we have to try to keep the game simple and not make easy mistakes. We have to stop that.

Which mishaps are you referring to specifically?

From time to time we have to chip out the pass, not choose the extra pass. That makes a big difference, especially on small ice. We need to polish up the little things a bit, then we’ll be ready for the next game.

The Americans showed you what straightness looks like, didn’t they?

Yes, and the Canadians before that too. They shot the targets directly. And ensured traffic in front of the gate. That’s how you score goals these days. We have to build that into our game too.

The Germans looked more energetic and fighting in the third game than in previous appearances. How do you explain that?

We weren’t able to implement it the way we wanted against Canada and China. That’s our game. So we have to show it for 60 minutes. We did a good job against the Americans. And also played for each other. Emotions were also there on the bench when we blocked shots or made a check. So we must continue to support each other.

National coach Toni Söderholm had reshuffled the offensive ranks against the USA. How was that for you?

In the end it doesn’t matter who plays with whom. The five people standing on the ice know what they have to do. You have to support yourself. We played a very good game against the Americans, but unfortunately we were a goal behind. However, if we build on that performance, we can achieve something in the next game.

Now on Tuesday (5.10 a.m. CET in the FAZ live ticker for the Olympics, on ZDF and on Eurosport) against Slovakia it’s all or nothing. Is the tournament just about to start?

That’s right (laughs). But it’s not like we’ve gone in with the attitude that the first three games are about nothing. We improved a little every time from the first to the third game. We played better for each other and stuck to the system better. Now we have to get our best performance.







Recorded by Marc Heinrich during a pool interview in the mixed zone at Wukesong Sports Centre.