While waiting to see the new – highly anticipated – car, the couple at the wheel will give the Ferrari fans their confidence. Charles Leclerc And Carlos Sainz demonstrated in 2021 that if there is a department in which the Maranello team is ready to return to the top of the world, it is precisely that of the drivers. The Monegasque, despite a few too many mistakes, has shown several times that he is a very pure talent, a worthy antagonist of the new world champion Max Verstappen and ready to challenge him and Hamilton in a possible World battle. The Spanish son of art, who landed in the red in the general belief that he should only occupy a role of high-level ‘squire’, amazed everyone, beating Leclerc on the field for the number of podiums and points won.

An impressive performance that has displaced several commentators and insiders, including those who know him quite well in the world of Ferrari. It is the case of Felipe Massa, in red from 2006 to 2013 and vice-world champion in 2008, behind Lewis Hamilton. Interviewed by Gazzetta dello Sport the Brazilian had no difficulty in admitting that Sainz did better than expected. “I too, like many, I thought it would be better to take Ricciardo. Instead, Carlos proved to be really good: a hard worker, motivated, physically prepared. He and Leclerc form a very strong couple”Explained Massa.

In Ferrari the last couple made up of two drivers who had never won the world title was the one formed by Massa and Kimi Raikkonen in 2007. Then the Finn won the championship at the end of that season and Massa came close to winning the year. following. In some ways, the current situation in Maranello may recall that of that time. Certainly, today as 15 years ago, no pilot dressed in red has a particular desire to be ‘wingman’. “Will managing them be tough? – Massa concluded – one comes to Ferrari to try to win, not for a sympathy operation. And then both have to respect the team and it seems to me that so far they have“.