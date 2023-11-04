Ice hockey | Niko Hovinen was HIFK’s hero again – “There was a wall at the mouth of the goal”

HIFK defeated KooKoo in Kouvola with goals 1–0.

Bridge currently cool on the right side of HIFK’s first chain Juha Jääskä played his first league game almost exactly eight years ago in Kouvola at the age of 17. On Saturday, Jääskä’s stick scored the only goal of the match in the away game against KooKoo.

“This is a good place for me. Today’s game was quite a mess, but then it’s good to win when the keeper catches everything”, Jääskä stated.

HIFK goalkeeper Niko Hovinen rewarded his employer in Kouvola handsomely. On Friday, HIFK signed an experienced goalkeeper who was on probation with an extension until the end of the season, and on Saturday, Hovinen played his second consecutive clean sheet.

“I came to HIFK with the intention that we will be here until the end of the season. Nothing more. It’s nice to play ice hockey now,” Hovinen commented on his situation.

of HIFK feeding machine Jori Lehterä (1+17) served the 25-year-old HIFK graduate the only goal in the opening set.

“You know that when you find yourself in an open field, that the pass is going to hit your shoulder,” Jääskä stated.

Jääskä ended the period of six goalless matches with his fifth hit of the season directly from Lehterä’s serve.

“More goals should be scored from places,” Jääskä said.

KooKoo hasn’t scored a goal against HIFK in two games this fall, and couldn’t come close for the third time in a row this week.

“It looks like our fortune cookie was used, but it’s a great atmosphere and a good hockey game, even if it doesn’t warm up. HIFK had a wall at the mouth of the goal”, the head coach Olli Salo tightly.