The forcing on the Redoute 30 km from the finish with only one thought in mind: an encore in Liège and a well-deserved prize… fried. French fries. And following in the footsteps of the Remco Evenepoel perfume, he flew into the last part of the competition. “On the eve I asked the nutritionist if, if successful, I could eat fries in the evening. Permission granted, and then chips for everyone” he admitted immediately after the finish line.