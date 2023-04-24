The champion after the victory in Liège: “On the eve I asked the nutritionist if, in case of success, I could eat fries in the evening. Permission granted, so fries for everyone”. Today the team posted the promise kept
The forcing on the Redoute 30 km from the finish with only one thought in mind: an encore in Liège and a well-deserved prize… fried. French fries. And following in the footsteps of the Remco Evenepoel perfume, he flew into the last part of the competition. “On the eve I asked the nutritionist if, if successful, I could eat fries in the evening. Permission granted, and then chips for everyone” he admitted immediately after the finish line.
Promise kept because the photo of the “Liegi prize” for the world champion who will return to racing on May 6 for the start of the Giro d’Italia with the Fossacesia Marina-Ortona time trial was posted on the Soudal-Quick Step social profiles.
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Evenepoel #Liège #prize #chips #everyone..
Leave a Reply