The Russian military used multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) “Tornado-G” on the fortified area of ​​the Armed Forces (AF) of Ukraine in the Maryinsk direction. The corresponding footage was published on December 13 “RIA News”.

As follows from the commentary to the video, the results of the combat work of the Viking group are presented.

Military personnel of the Western Military District (ZVO) used the Tornado-G MLRS, which is an improved version of the Grad MLRS.

The footage shows the successful destruction of enemy positions by 122 mm rockets.

Earlier, on December 4, the Ministry of Defense published footage of the combat work of the Tornado-G MLRS of the Southern Military District during a special military operation.

Armament effectively suppresses targets. 122-mm rockets hit command posts and fortifications, areas of concentration of manpower, artillery and mortar batteries, columns of enemy equipment.

The 122-mm MLRS “Tornado-G” is designed to destroy artillery and mortar batteries, air defense units, rear facilities and motorized infantry units of the enemy. The vehicle is equipped with an automated guidance and fire control system.

As noted, the Tornado MLRS is considered one of the best in the world and surpasses foreign analogues in many respects.

The special military operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues.

