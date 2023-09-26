In its speech at the United Nations General Assembly, delivered this Tuesday (26) in New York, the Nicaraguan dictatorship demanded the payment of compensation from the United States and praised Russian aggression against Ukraine.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Denis Moncada, read a message in the gallery signed by the dictator Daniel Ortega and the first lady and vice-president, Rosario Murillo.

Despite the Sandinista regime’s relentless persecution of opponents, civil society organizations and the Church, Moncada stated that Nicaragua “continues to fight all the battles for genuine freedom, light and truth that cannot be hidden.”

He then accused the United Nations of having become “an organization of servitude and dependence on the great powers” ​​and demanded that the entity enforce an order from the International Court of Justice in The Hague, which in 1986 condemned the United States to compensate Nicaragua , “at least in part”, for the “costs of destruction, permanent aggression, pain and suffering of hundreds of thousands of families, during the insane and vengeful war imposed on our country and our people, in what was called counterrevolution” – in reference to the action of the Contras, supported by the Americans, who fought against the Sandinista regime after the 1979 revolution.

Finally, Moncada read a series of messages of solidarity with other dictatorships – Cuba, Venezuela, China, North Korea, Belarus and Iran – and dedicated a large section to Russia, which last year started a war against Ukraine.

“Our strength of solidarity and combat against the heroic struggles waged by the Russian Federation, for peace and security, for a world that we must all defend from the growing threats of empires, and their neo-Nazi policies, their fascist emblems and content, which seek to return us to the absurd perversion of expansionist wars and domination, which left millions dead and families destroyed throughout the world,” said Moncada.

For those who claim that Nicaragua, one of the most infamous dictatorships in the world, fights for freedom, praising Russia for its efforts “for peace and security” is still coherent.