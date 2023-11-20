Ice hockey | Former HIFK star Tomas Zaborsky was injured in a puck fight – this is how he praises Finland compared to his home country

Tomáš Záborský says that Slovakia is behind Finland in matters related to players’ health.

from HIFK a familiar Slovakian star Tomáš Záborsky was badly injured in the mid-October match between Slovan Bratislava and HK Poprad.

Záborský, 36, representing Poprad, drove Slovan into a fight by Samuel Petráš with. Záborský lost his balance and hit his head badly on the ice when he fell.

Záborský suffered a concussion and had to stay out of matches for more than a month. He returned to the rink last week Friday.

“I tried to return to the ice a week after the injury. I started to faint so badly that I had to go back to bed and rest in the dark for five days until the symptoms subsided,” Záborský told the Slovak for hokejportal.net.

Záborsky told the site that he considers a concussion a very serious injury. In his opinion, concussions are still too often underestimated in Slovakia.

“I played for nine years in Finland. If a player there was suspected of suffering from a concussion, he had to go through certain checks. Only when they got the green light, could he return to training. In Slovakia, we are still far behind Finland. In this matter, we are in the shoes of a child here,” described Záborský .

Záborský also hoped that in Slovakia, like the SM League, a strict line would be taken on tackles aimed at the head.

Aces, representing HIFK, Tappara and SaiPa, Záborský played 468 regular season matches in the SM league and scored 352 (170+182) power points in them. He was awarded the Lasse Oksanen award in the 2011–2012 season.