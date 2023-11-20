Tragedy in front of the waters of Lampedusa, where a two-year-old girl died after the rescue of 43 migrants recovered on the rocks of Capo Ponente. There would be some missing. Two other people were taken to the island’s clinic.

Meanwhile, today’s landings have risen to four, starting from midnight. The last to land on the island were 42 Syrians and Pakistanis. They told the rescuers that they had left Libya. For them too, after an initial health triage, the transfer to the hotspot in the Imbriacola district was arranged, where 150 guests were already present. In the evening the Prefecture of Agrigento, in agreement with the Ministry of the Interior, arranged for a transfer by regular ferry to Porto Empedocle.