“One of the main challenges of the car industry for next year is certainly to gain and maintain consumer trust, particularly in the used sector, often considered by consumers to be among the least transparent in Europe. A challenge that we have largely taken up, since the foundation of our company, and that we make our own every day by offering a purchasing process on Autohero totally online, secure and transparent and addressing common buyer concerns. The other great challenge of the automotive sector concerns sustainable mobility. From our point of view, and by virtue of the growing interest from consumers in hybrid and electric cars, we are committed to integrating these vehicles into our stock once these cars are more present on the market, with the knowledge that the increased sales of new EV and hybrid models will obviously contribute to greater availability of these cars in the used market.” He said this in an interview with Adnkronos/Labitalia Soni Leraj, retail director Italy of Autoheroa brand of the listed Auto1 Group SE and is committed to allowing its customers to purchase used cars in a convenient, safe and personalized way.

More used than new

“The recent data – he recalls – published by Aci show positive signs in the sector, with used car sales outpacing new ones. In fact, in the month of November, for every 100 new cars, 183 used ones were sold, and in the first eleven months of the year the trend continues with the sale of 184 used cars for every 100 new ones. Changes of ownership of four-wheelers, net of mini-transfers, recorded an increase of 9.1% compared to November 2022.

The habits of Italians

These data offer a significant indication regarding the purchasing habits of Italians, highlighting the ever-growing interest in the second-hand market which in Italy is increasingly emerging as a valid alternative to the new market, thanks also to the immediate and widespread availability of vehicles. Furthermore, in the used market you have access to high-end models at obviously lower prices and which tend to decrease less rapidly over time compared to new cars”.

“Those who usually opt for a used car – he explains – adopt a very pragmatic approach in purchasing, focusing on the most advantageous price and the immediate availability of the car.

The history of the vehicle is important

These consumers are generally willing to sacrifice some 'trendy' features while maintaining a strong focus on the quality and history of the vehicle. The Covid-19 pandemic has certainly had an impact on consumer habits thanks to digitalisation which has added a new dimension to the purchasing process, offering a new, different and efficient option. With respect to preferences, our recent findings have shown that in the first nine months of 2023 the favorite brand among Italians is Fiat, followed by Volkswagen and Renault”.

“If we look instead – he observes – at the hybrid and electric models, Toyota leads the top three, always followed by Fiat and, in this case, by Ford. Finally, as regards the models, the Panda once again confirms itself in first place with the Clio and the 500 respectively on the other two steps of the podium while white is the Italians' favorite colour, followed by gray and black”.

Things to look at when buying used

“Whoever is preparing to buy a used car – points out Soni Leraj – should carefully evaluate the condition of the vehicle and the warranty coverage in order to avoid post-purchase inconveniences. An accurate inspection to better define the state of wear, any malfunctions or damage and the verification of all the documentation relating to the vehicle are certainly advisable steps. It is therefore important to evaluate the different offers on the market. For example, our service offers a 21-day money-back guarantee, compared to the 14 required by law, which allows our customers to test the purchased car in everyday life and, if they are not satisfied, to return it and obtain the refund of the amount paid”.

“Furthermore – he states – thanks to the barter, customers can also check, in a few simple steps, the value of their car and possibly decide to sell it directly on our site by paying the difference in value with the car purchased. Those who choose Autohero, thanks to these guarantees and the availability of carefully reconditioned vehicles, essentially frees oneself from all the tasks mentioned above by taking advantage of a reliable, completely digital service from searching for the car to paying for it”.

The power of home delivery

“Autohero – he says – founded in 2017 and part of the listed Auto1 Group SE, launched its service in Italy at the end of 2020 with the aim of revolutionizing the purchase of used cars by making it completely digital, simple, safe and transparent. The customer can buy a used car at any time and place, 24 hours a day, with home delivery. We are not a marketplace so there are no ads, all the used cars in our offer are in fact our property, this means that we know each car down to the smallest detail. We offer a wide selection of brands and models that meet Autohero's high quality standards.”