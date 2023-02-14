Ice hockey | Clearance sales are bothering Kalervo Kummola – “We should gradually get some sense”

Ice hockey the first CEO in the history of the league and the long-term chairman of the Ice Hockey League Kalervo Kummola says that the qualifiers should be brought back to the League.

The topic of the league’s last few days has been the clearance sales started by Vaasan Sport. Even before that, Lappeenranta’s SaiPa has sold several of its best players.

“That doesn’t look good now. I know the qualifiers are just as great games as the finals because they have real bangers. Yes, we should quickly get them back,” says Kummola.

Kummola says that he understands clearance sales from a financial point of view, but from a sporting point of view, he thinks it is unsustainable.

Also in Kummola’s opinion, the number of teams should be considered. He states that he is partly to blame for the current situation, because the decision to expand the league to 15 teams was made when Kummola was the president of the Ice Hockey Association. The last team to join the League was Kookoo, which started in the 2015–16 season.

“At that time, there was a discussion that we would go to the qualifiers in three years, but it hasn’t happened. When the league turns 50 in 2025, big changes need to be made,” says Kummola.

In Kummola’s opinion, the number of league teams could be cut. In Kummola’s thoughts, there would be a 12-team league.

“If there were three less league teams, then those at the bottom wouldn’t have to fight because of financial issues either. It would be something to aim for and the budgets would be smaller at the lower level. Now we should gradually come to our senses,” says Kummola.

“One possibility is to start negotiating with Sweden about a separate league with higher teams or to play matches against the Swedes.”

Ice hockey The league’s transfer window ends on Wednesday. The most active operator in recent days has been Vaasan Sport.

On Monday evening in Tampere, the team’s expression was subdued. Ilves took the game to their heart’s content, and the Tampere team’s 5–1 victory flattered the guests from Vaasa rather than the hosts.

There are currently five outfield players and goalkeeper Niko Hovinen on Sport’s list of departures. The list of those who left is harsh.

42 power points hit Simon Hjalmarsson went to Sweden for Rögle’s team. 12 goals and 29 points Jens Lööke on the other hand, head to Björklöven.

Of defenders Valtteri Viljanen suited Rögle and Shaun Heshka Rauma’s Luko. Also by Emil Johansson Sport has confirmed the departure, but the new club has not yet announced its acquisition.

Those who left have been responsible for a third of the Vaasa’s goals this season. One of the most important players in the team will continue at least for the time being Axel Holmströmwho told Iltalehte that he will probably play in Vaasa until the end of the season.

The situation is made special by the fact that the chairman of Sport Heikki Hiltunen is also the chairman of the League.

“It’s a bit contradictory, it’s not an easy task. Sometimes he can’t speak for Sport when he’s wearing another hat. It’s gone relatively well, but it’s better if there’s a neutral chairman, as it usually has been,” says Kummola.

