Inspections and irregularities ascertained among companies that have come under the scrutiny of the National Labor Inspectorate are increasing. Targeted checks to verify compliance with health and safety standards and to track down undeclared work. In 2022, the contributions and premiums recovered following inspections in around 100,000 companies amounted to over one billion (1.153 billion)from north to south of the country. A sum 3.75% higher than the previous year.

Inl itself takes stock of the supervisory activity, which also highlights the greater ability to intervene on the realities most at risk of crimes: the rate of irregularities among the controlled companies is in fact equal to 72%, with an increase of 3 percentage points compared to 2021. The social security recovery for each company inspected amounted to 14,034 euros (against 13,127 euros in 2021). Also on the health and safety front, the number of inspections has increased (17,035 against 13,924, with a growth of 22%) and even more that of disputed violations (25,481 against 17,643, +44%). The fight against undeclared work, contracts and illicit labor remains a priority. As well as the protection of health and safety, in a country that unfortunately continues to count over a thousand victims at work every year. “Three deaths a day at work is a number that our country cannot afford. We need to increase the number of operational technical inspectors”, he remarked the Minister of Labour, Marina Calderoneon the occasion of the meeting of the Central Supervision Coordination Commission.

The Inl programming for 2023 sees construction, agriculture, logistics and transport as the main sectors towards which to direct health and safety controls. “Priority goal – he said the director of the Inspectorate, Paolo Pennesi – will be the fight against undeclared work, alle illicit outsourcing, to illegal hiring, to the pathological forms that characterize self-employment and parasubordinate, to discrimination connected to work through digital platforms”.