In St. Petersburg, two people were injured in a utility accident, scalded by boiling water

In St. Petersburg, two people were scalded with boiling water. This is reported by Telegram-Shot channel.

The emergency occurred at the intersection of Turku and Prazhskaya streets in the southern part of the city. Young people aged 18 and 19 were walking along the sidewalk when the street began to flood with boiling water from a burst pipe.

Both victims of the communal accident were hospitalized. According to preliminary data, they were diagnosed with burns to their feet.

In October, a 66-year-old resident of St. Petersburg was scalded with boiling water in her apartment. The woman was taking a bath, in which boiling water flowed instead of warm water. She was hospitalized with burns to 40 percent of her body.