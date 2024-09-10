Ice hockey | A wonderful gesture from HIFK to their long-time fan who died at the age of 102

Hockey|HIFK honored the memory of Eero Blåfield.

Helsinki Before the start of Tuesday’s Kiekko-Espoo match, IFK held a moment of silence for their long-time supporter who died in April Eero Blåfieldin in honor of the memory.

In the emotional ceremony, the bench in the E1 grandstand of the Helsinki Ice Hall was also presented, which was now used as Blåfield’s name spot.

Blåfield, who died at the age of 102, was the club’s long-time season ticket holder and naturally the club’s oldest member.

“He continued to tell the club with his last strength how next year there is another chance to win gold”, the announcer of the Helsinki Ice Hall stated during the ceremony.

From Espoo veteran of three wars Blåfield said In an interview with HS last fall, that he started attending HIFK’s home matches regularly in 1966.

He said that he got a lot of content in his life from decades of following ice hockey and above all IFK.