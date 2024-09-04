Ice hockey | A moving message from the sister of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau who died in the accident

Hockey|Katie Gaudreau wrote a beautiful message for her late brothers.

In an accident of the dead Johnny Gaudreau and By Matthew Gaudreau little sister Katie Gaudreau has remembered his dead brothers in a touching way on his Instagram account.

Sister Katie began her message by sharing her love for her brothers. He published 13 photos of his brothers in connection with his message.

The number of images refers to Johnny Gaudreau’s game number 13, which he wore for Boston College, the Calgary Flames, the Columbus Blue Jackets and the US National Team.

“There are no words to express the bond our family had. The whole world knows that John wouldn’t have existed without Matty and vice versa. They were absolutely the best big brothers a little girl could ask for,” Katie Gaudreau wrote.

“This will never be a goodbye message because I will never stop saying your names and honoring you both.”

At the end of her message, the little sister promised to take care of mom, dad, About Kirsten, From the sea, About Madeline and of the brothers’ children to the best of their ability.

NHL star Johnny Gaudreau, 31, and Matthew Gaudreau, 21, who made it all the way to the AHL in their careers, died last Thursday when an SUV driven by a suspected drunk driver crashed into the brothers who were riding their bikes in Salem County, New Jersey.

Killer driver Sean Higgins43, is a major in the U.S. Army National Guard. Higgins, who was at least on assignment in Kosovo during his military career, is accused of several crimes.

The brothers died just a day before sister Katie’s wedding. According to media reports, the wedding was postponed due to the tragedy.

Katie Gaudreau’s fiance is a former ice hockey player Devin Joyce.