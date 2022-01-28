The first installment dates back to 2002. How to preserve the habit of parents and children continuing to watch a movie together in the midst of a new generation that lives ‘attached’ to social networks?

Angelica Vale: I believe that Disney Plus help in the best way. It’s as easy as getting home, turning on the TV and enjoying a movie with your family again, and getting back to that habit of being together enjoying a movie. I think it’s the best family excuse.

Carlos Espejel: From sitting in front of the television or reading a book, the best thing that comes out of it is the accompaniment, which is what the child really enjoys. May mom, dad, aunt or grandma accompany you. I think those moments bring the family very close and take us a little further away from each other on their phones.

Director John C. Donkin (also in charge of the fourth installment) said that the DNA of this franchise is to see your family as a believing entity, which is not necessarily forged by blood, but by the loyalty of people. . For you, what is the message of this new installment?

av: I think he has several, as Ice Age always does. One is that, the pack, the family.

The important thing is to always be with people who lead you to meet your goals, and that has been present since the first part, but it also leaves you with other messages within the same story. For example, Ellie, who has to learn to let go of her siblings and maybe have her own pack. In my case, fortunately I am not at that moment yet. My children are 9 and 7 years old (laughs), but it will surely be a great lesson when I have to learn to let them go.

EC: The powers. That you don’t need to have superpowers to do great things, that courage is what you are not afraid of. And if you have it, in spite of it, you go through it to reach your goals. I believe, of course, in the theme of friendship, the loyalty of one to the other, and although we are different species, what is valuable is that together we are stronger, we strengthen ourselves and overcome.

Without a doubt, dubbing is more than putting on a voice. Carlos, in your case, Sid, your character, is the rowdy, leader, has a sense of humor. What was it like bringing it to life with your voice?

You have to think about everything, about his character, personality, age, if he has any disabilities. In the end, it’s not just a voice, a sound, but a job that gives personality to the character, of course surrounded by the cartoon and by the things that work for the character. But the voice gives it that strength. Even now those voices, some phrases, are used in tiktok.

In your case, Angelica, Ellie is a possum, but she’s actually a mammoth. How did you work it?

Going hand in hand with the director was vital. With Ellie I have many similarities, she is single, me too, she has a daughter, me too. I think I’ve been maturing hand in hand with her, and that’s difficult for you as an actress to do. Also, when it comes to dubbing, you have to convey all your emotions through your voice and that is a beautiful challenge, you have to feel it and act. You have to have more emotions than anywhere else because the voice must convey everything that the drawing is telling you. It must be said that it is a wonderful adventure, and thanks to Disney we can presume that we have six films (laughs).