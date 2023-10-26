“The reality I represent is characterized by a high birth rate and in terms of offering painless childbirth it is an epidural sanctuary. Here, 96% of primiparous women give birth without pain with the help of epidural analgesia.” This was said by Maria Grazia Frigo, head of Mother and Child Care Society of the national management of Siaarti and head of the Operational and Resuscitation Unit in Obstetrics at the Isola Tiberina/Gemelli Isola hospital in Rome, on the sidelines of ICare 2023, the 77th Congress of the Italian Society of Anesthesia, Analgesia, Resuscitation and Intensive Care (Siaarti), taking place from 26 to 28 October at the La Nuvola conference center in Rome and in which approximately 4 thousand anesthetists participate.