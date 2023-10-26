At the Xbox Partner Preview, Sega and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio raised the curtain on Dondoko Island, an extensive secondary game mode within the upcoming RPG adventure title in the series once known as Yakuza, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. Dondoko Island is one of the various experiences that can be had in the game. Off the coast of Honolulu lies Dondoko Island, a desert island full of illegally dumped waste that actually hides a lot of potential. With the help of new friends, his trusty baseball bat and other tools, the game’s protagonist Ichiban will be able to transform the island by cleaning up trash and recycling materials to create DIY furniture, buildings and more. The player will also be able to open the doors of the island to visitors. Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is the eighth title in the Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio series, as well as the culmination of the story of Yakuza: Like a Dragon and Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name. It will arrive worldwide on January 26, 2024 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Steam.