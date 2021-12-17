This time the gossip is not for a new alleged woman from Maurito. Now Icardi and Wanda Nara are involved in a tax scandal: the company founded by the spouses, Work Marketing Football Srl, has in fact been accused of “money laundering”, “institutional violence” and “structural corruption” by Fernando Miguez, owner of the Fundacion por la Paz and the Climate Change of Argentina. The document presented to the Buenos Aires court attests that money laundering would also involve the other clothing businesses, the WANDA brand and Wanda Nara Cosmetics.

According to the text of the document, the company of the two “would have the objective of housing monetary funds following the sporting activity of a partner, then used to allow any funds to the black capital market obtained outside of any contractual agreement, yes he thinks to avoid international tax disbursements “. This practice would be “common among those who carry out their activities within the international sports regime, who would receive their salary divided into money by wire transfers and a percentage of black money and thus proceed to launder money and then become genuine income demonstrable over time as it is of legal origin “.