And the Auto Gespot website published pictures of Ibra’s latest purchase, a “Ferrari” car that he was seen in Italy, where he plays for AC Milan.

Ferrari “for those who deserve it”

The car in which he was seen touring the streets of Milan is the Ferrari Daytona SP3, which is one of the company’s most beautiful cars in recent years, according to the Spanish sports newspaper Marca.

This car is so exclusive that Ferrari itself decides whether the buyer is “worth” to have it, even if he is willing to spend €2.3m to buy it.

This supercar belongs to Ferrari’s “Icona” series, which means “iconic” in Italian, and was made in a very limited series, as a tribute to the legendary Daytona SP3.

One of the company’s conditions is that the buyer has owned a Ferrari before, and in Ibra’s case, he was already driving a Ferrari Enzo in Barcelona.

What makes this sports car so amazing?

• This car uses the Ferrari LaFerrari chassis, which was invented by Flavio Manzoni, Ferrari’s chief designer, and is one of the most beautiful body shapes ever made for cars.

• The car’s engine is the V12 from the F12 Competizione, ie without a turbo or hybrid, but it has been improved.

• The car reaches a speed of 100 kilometers per hour in 2.85 seconds.