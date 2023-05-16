In Catania and its province, in view of the municipal elections of 28 and 29 May next, the case of Ilaria Paolillo, leader of the Italian Animalist Party who decided to ‘run’ both in Catania and in Gravina di Catania, complete with the same outfit in the electoral ‘santini’, but in the city of the Elephant with the centre-left in support of the mayor Maurizio Caserta, supported by Pd, the Italian Left and the 5-star Movement, while in nearby Gravina, Paolillo will ‘run’ for the center-right on the list of Massimiliano Giammusso, a member of the Brothers of Italy who is attempting an encore, as outgoing mayor. Once the elections have taken place, clearly, if the candidate were to be elected in both municipalities, she will have to decide which of the two municipal councils to take her seat in. Meanwhile, controversy rages on social media.

“Today’s ‘mainstream’ news in many newspapers is my candidacy for city councilor, as independent of the Italian Animal Rights Party, in two civic lists both in the city of Catania and in Gravina di Catania. In the first case in a civic list that supports the mayor candidate who recognizes himself nationally in the center-left area, in the second case always as an independent in a civic list which, however, is in support of a mayor candidate who can be relocated in the centre-right area. Even if the news in itself could be singular, for us animal rights activists it is not, nor is it about anything new and, indeed, surprise so much hype ”, says Ilaria Paolillo in a note from the Animal Rights Party.

“As regional manager of the Italian Animalist Party – he adds – I can remember how ours is a post-ideological and independent movement, as in other circumstances we give our trust and collaboration to anyone who carries forward our themes, our battles in a convinced way, our programs, as happened both in Gravina and in Catania, in which we believe in people and not in a political background. Animalism is such a central theme in this historical era, see Covid, see the fight against stray dogs, see the zoomafia business, that a definition of flags cannot be simplistically relocated “.

“This – he observes – does not mean opportunism, on the contrary. I remember how in the last political elections, while we were pulled by the ‘jacket’ from many quarters, we decided to run by ourselves and put our face on it, our ideas, our programs which, of course, cannot be negotiated with an armchair”.

“I remember how it went, only a few regions have admitted our list of the Italian Animalist Party to the 2022 Policies – recalls Paolillo – interpreting the same law in a different way, so much so that our case will soon be discussed at the European Court of Human Rights which found the appeal admissible. In some localities we have reached 0.7 or 0.8%, if we had reasoned according to old politics we might have been able to ‘agree’ on some seats, but this is not the case for us. Our beliefs come first, not just barterable”. “We – he specifies- are animal rights activists, in fact we have our ideas, our convictions, our programs, our objectives in defending the weakest, the environment and in giving a voice to those who have none. Precisely for this – concludes Paolillo/m – where the conditions exist, we are ready, without contradictions and misunderstandings, to face up to whoever carries forward our ideas, be they from the right, left or centre, our beacon is the our ideas and programs”.