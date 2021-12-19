Before the Milan-bis Zlatan was strongly convinced to wear the blue, then Ancelotti’s exemption changed the plans. The Swede scores a goal every 88 ‘, but hasn’t stamped at home since September

You see Naples and you fall in love, it bewitches you, but then you don’t go there. Maybe signs, dreams, travels with the mind. You tell Mino that you want to play there and that the audience thrills you, thrills you, but you only touch it. Ibra in Napoli is a missed match. Like a comet that should pass close to the earth and instead is not seen at all. Overall, Ibra in Naples was a midsummer dream with no happy ending, a splendid illusion, also because De Laurentiis “kicked out Ancelotti and therefore nothing”.

On a Vespa – He told about it in his new book, “Adrenalina”. “I bring 80 thousand people to the stadium and I win the Scudetto like Maradona”. Al Maradona. Who knows how it would go. Maybe like at the Duomo, but the present says that Ibra has changed Milan. And that tomorrow he will try to score at the San Siro in his forties for the first time, perhaps against that Napoli which he touched over and over again. There was a time when Fabio Cannavaro took him on a Vespa through the streets of Naples, with the visor lowered so as not to be recognized. “Ibra is very attached to the city”. Once he also dined with De Laurentiis. They were in Los Angeles and they met by chance.

Novel – Meanwhile, some numbers. In 10 matches against the Azzurri, Ibra scored 5 goals. Four with Milan and one with PSG seven years ago. In the penultimate match he scored a brace, winning the match almost alone. It was the first time in the “new Maradona”, a champion who has always been esteemed. “Only Diego is stronger than me, he is an example for us players”. True respect, behind the bluster. Ibra is charged, hungry, “young in the head”. Of those who always feel some pain at the end of the game, but the desire for records cancels everything. “I will fight until the end to win the Scudetto”. What he also wanted to do in Naples, as told in the last month. “Then De Laurentiis kicked out Ancelotti and nothing was done about it”. Had it been up to him he would have also lived on a boat, on the sea, in peace with the world: “I wanted a challenge, not a contract”. Hence the idea of ​​Milan. “Which team can I change?”. And Mino. “Yesterday the Rossoneri lost 5-0 in Bergamo …”.

Average goal – Ibra hasn’t scored at San Siro since 12 September, Milan-Lazio 2-0. From there he always points away: Bologna, Rome, double in Florence, Genoa and Udine. Furthermore, if we take those who have scored at least seven goals in the league, Zlatan is the one with the best average: one goal every 88 minutes played. More than Beto, Destro and Pasalic, also seven rings but with more field to their credit. Ibra has played 10. In short, the balance always leans towards the Swede, called to raise his head in a delicate moment. A direct clash that is worth a lot in terms of fighting for the title. At Milanello they whisper it to each other, in silence, he is the only one to talk about it aloud. Because if Ibra’s present says football, challenges to be won and games, so does the future. “With the age of 40, a bit of anxiety came…”. And therefore better to score.

19 December – 09:19

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

.

#Ibra #Naples #touched #hit #times #goal #San #Siro #missing