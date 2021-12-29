The 2021 edition of Guldbollen goes to the Leipzig midfielder. A trophy that Zlatan in his career has looted hands down, winning it 12 times

This time no, no “Guldbollen”. The Swedish Ballon d’Or won ten times in a row from 2007 to 2016. Ibrahimovic gives way to Emil Forsberg of Leipzig, at the first recognition on the bulletin board. Zlatan had won it last year after 4 years of absence, Guldbollen number 12 paraded to Lindelof, Manchester United defender. The first in 2005, as a young Juve striker, the last – for now – in 2020, reborn at Milan at almost forty. However, despite a beautiful 2021 enriched by qualification for the Champions League with the Rossoneri after seven years of absence and several goals, the Swedish sports press has rewarded Forsberg.

Emil wins – Nothing sensational of course. The recognition is all there and it is deserved: Emil is one of the strongest midfielders in Europe, last season he scored 9 goals and produced 6 assists. This year it is at six rings. Thirty years old in October, he has played for Leipzig since the club was in the German Serie B, 51 goals in 231 games. Flag of the Germans and of Sweden then, with whom he scored 4 goals in the last European Championship. Fifteen total in 68 appearances. And Ibra? This time dry, but not bad. No one has won more than him. Zlatan leads the table with 12 Swedish Ballon d’Ors. Two successes for Lindelof, Ljungberg, Tomas Brolin, Patrik Andersson, former Fiorentina Glenn Hysén, Hellström and Larsson. If we remain in the perspective of “Italy” a title also for Glenn Stromberg of Atalanta.

At 50 … – Ibra does not want to stop. He said it several times. “As long as my body holds up I will continue, I don’t want to have regrets.” The head is there, it is that of the self-confident braggart who wants to move mountains, the body less. Last year, after the delivery of the Guldbollen, he said he wanted to aim to win even at the age of fifty. It is an award he cares a lot about. “I wouldn’t trade my 12 Swedish Ballon d’Ors for one from France Football. I’ve been at the top for 25 years, I’ve seen many make a season and disappear ”. Not him. Always there. In the season, despite a few stops, he scored 7 goals in 15 games. In Serie A he stings once every 101 ‘. Average from old Ibra.

December 29 – 10:31

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

.

#Ibra #defeat #home #Forsberg #wins #Swedish #Ballon #dOr