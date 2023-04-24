New alarm, and more apprehension about Ibrahimovic’s health conditions. The Swede, who had returned to the squad after missing three league games – Naples, Empoli, Bologna – due to a problem in his right thigh, stopped in the pre-match against Lecce due to another muscle problem, this time in his calf.

“Not available”

It happened during the warm-up, which therefore prevented Zlatan from being usable during the match against the Apulians, as Pioli also confirmed after the match: “He had something in his calf, I wanted to let him play but they told me he wasn’t available . We see. I don’t know the extent, but he still had a little something ”. Ibra had returned to the locker room limping, accompanied by a masseur.