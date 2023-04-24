The Swede limped back to the locker room. Pioli: “I wanted to let him play but they told me he wasn’t available”
New alarm, and more apprehension about Ibrahimovic’s health conditions. The Swede, who had returned to the squad after missing three league games – Naples, Empoli, Bologna – due to a problem in his right thigh, stopped in the pre-match against Lecce due to another muscle problem, this time in his calf.
It happened during the warm-up, which therefore prevented Zlatan from being usable during the match against the Apulians, as Pioli also confirmed after the match: “He had something in his calf, I wanted to let him play but they told me he wasn’t available . We see. I don’t know the extent, but he still had a little something ”. Ibra had returned to the locker room limping, accompanied by a masseur.
April 23, 2023 (change April 23, 2023 | 21:00)
