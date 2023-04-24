The Mexican midfielder Orbelin Pineda, He has had a good season with him. AEK Athens of the Greek Super League, however, the future of his career is still uncertain because the rights to his letter belong to Celta de Vigo of Spain.
Orbelin Pineda he could be living his last moments in European soccer, the World Cup player in Qatar 2022 has gone through teams like Chivas and Cruz Azul in Mexican soccer, now he is interested in another club after the great season he has had with him AEK Athens in the Greek Super League.
Despite the fact that Celta de Vigo is interested in bringing the Mexican back to LaLiga in Spain, the future of Orbelin Pineda It could be in the American continent.
One of the teams that would be interested in the services of the Aztec soccer player would be River Plate of the First Division of Argentina, the millionaires would enter into a dispute over the player of the Mexican team, since the player has a few months left on the contract.
Despite the fact that rumors place the Mexican in River Plate, the team led by Martin Demichelis It would not be the only possible destination for the Mexican in Argentina, as Boca Juniors could enter the bid for the services of the 27-year-old player.
In the 2022/23 season of the Greek Super League, Orbelin Pineda he has seen activity in 2,202 minutes throughout 31 games of which, on 29 occasions he has jumped onto the field of play as a starter.
During those matches, the ‘muffin‘ has collaborated with eight goals, being a key player in the AEK team. Currently, the Athens team is in second place in the Greek Super League playoffs with 69 points, the Mexican team disputes the Final Phase of the local tournament in search of winning the title.
