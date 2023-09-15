Four years after the Ibiza video was released, the “decoy” from it has probably been exposed. There had previously been speculation that the supposedly rich “Russian” was no longer alive.

MIt’s been more than four years since Austrian politics was rocked by published snippets of a secretly recorded video. But it is only now that the identity of an important figure in connection with the so-called Ibiza video has apparently become known. It is the woman who posed as the niece of a Russian oligarch and tricked then FPÖ top politicians Heinz-Christian Strache and Johann Gudenus into making politically compromising statements on the Spanish holiday island in the summer of 2017.

According to reports from several Austrian media, the Latvian Una S. has been identified as the alleged oligarch niece “Alyona Makarova”. The Vienna public prosecutor’s office is investigating her for using a false document (a passport copy that was presented to Gudenus at the time), unauthorized sound recordings and criminal data processing.