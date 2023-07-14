The blitz

This morning, activists from Futuro Vegetal and Extinction Rebellion illegally accessed the runway at Ibiza airport and vandalized an Embraer Phenom 300E private jet, worth $9.45 million and with an estimated hourly charter rate of 3500 dollars. They threw black and yellow paint on the aircraft, causing the runway to be closed for several hours. As a result of the action, four activists were arrested by the Guardia Civil.



00:52