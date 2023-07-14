Orphan in Berlin | Prime Minister Orpo in Germany: There is no far-right party in the Finnish government

“I want to assure you that the new Finnish government shares the values ​​of Western liberal democracy,” Petteri Orpo said on Friday during his visit to Germany.

Berlin/Helsinki

Prime minister Petteri Orpo (kok) met the German Chancellor in Berlin today By Olaf Scholz.

Orpo and Scholz held a joint press conference in the afternoon. At the press conference, Orpo also commented on Finland’s internal political situation.

“I want to assure you that the new Finnish government shares the values ​​of Western liberal democracy,” he said.

Orpo said that in Finland equality is taken care of and racism, Nazism and any extremist movements are not accepted.

“There is no far-right party in the Finnish government.”

In their meeting, Orpo and Chancellor Scholz discuss the relations between Finland and Germany in particular. According to preliminary information, trade and economic relations are the main focus.

The prime minister and the chancellor will also discuss current international issues and EU matters, such as the continuation of support for Ukraine, Russia, Europe’s common security and defense policy, migration and the EU’s multi-year financial framework.

To the same at the time in the domestic politics of the Finnish parliament the opposition has sent a letter to the speaker of the parliament For Jussi Halla-aho (p.s.). The opposition has demanded that the recess be interrupted.

The opposition demands that Prime Minister Orpo (kok) issue a Prime Minister’s announcement “on the positions and trust of the government ministers and the ability of the entire government to function”.

Also the ruling party Rkp’s parliamentary group is meeting today is friday.

The background is that the Minister of Finance Riikka Purra (ps) has caused aggravation with his old racist online posts. Purra has apologized for the writings.

Chairman of Rkp Anna-Maja Henriksson wants to talk to his group, because for him Purra’s Thursday night tweet raised doubts about the seriousness of this apology, Henriksson told HS.