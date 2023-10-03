The third edition of Iberseries & Platinum Industry It starts this Tuesday in Madrid. More than 700 film, television and series professionals, from 30 countries, will attend this event until Friday. This is the largest event in the Ibero-American audiovisual sector and will feature representatives from major production companies and platforms such as Amazon, BBC Studios, HBO Max, Netflix and The Walt Disney Company.

The event is presented as a meeting point for all industry agents: buyers, distributors, platforms, television networks, actors, casting directors… The creators seek to attract the attention of large companies, but in addition to screenings and presentations of projects from Spain, Mexico, Colombia, Portugal or Chile, the event includes talks, conferences or training workshops, among many other activities. PRISA Media, the business unit to which EL PAÍS belongs, collaborates with the festival.

The programming highlights names such as Erik Barmack, who has held various positions at Netflix and is behind series such as The Money Heist either The Witcher. Also that of the Israeli screenwriter and producer Ron Leshem, creator Euphoria; or that of Ran Tellem, executive producer of homeland. “More and more series and films are consumed in Spanish in other countries and in these talks we will learn how they see us abroad and the opportunities there are,” says Samuel Castro, co-director of the event with Juan Alía.

Three years ago they sealed the alliance between two different events: Iberseries and Plantino Industria. The first was going to be held in Spain, focusing on the series. The second was held in Mexico and was born as a professional event parallel to the Platinum Awards, the Ibero-American film awards. Both coincided in the year of release, 2020, and both suffered from the pandemic and cancellation. They met the following year in Madrid, looking for a way to turn things around, and joining together seemed the most natural thing to do. “It was very easy,” Alía remembers. Series and platforms had an increasingly relevant role in the audiovisual industry, so they had a vision of the future. “Series and cinema, we create a global event,” he summarizes.

In this third edition its objective is, in Castro’s words, “to consolidate itself as the meeting point for creatives, platforms and production companies in the Spanish and Portuguese language.” To this end, they not only present themselves as a space for business and training, but also for innovation and knowledge. For example, on Wednesday they will present a white paper on the content consumption of generation Z, which has changed the traditional paradigm of both cinema and television; and there will be several talks and workshops focused on the possibilities that artificial intelligence offers when applied to creation and talent.

The producer María Zamora, part of Alcarras, by director Carla Simón; the Venezuelan screenwriter and journalist Leonardo Padrón, creator of the series Hunch; the Argentine producer, screenwriter and journalist Axel Kuschevatky (The Secret in Their Eyes either Argentina, 1985); the executive vice president of Broadcast & Studios for Latin America at Paramount, Darío Turovelzky, or the Argentine director Lucía Puenzo (Argentina, 1985) are some of the professionals who will also attend the event.

