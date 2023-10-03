There Steam ranking relative to last week’s sales see Cyberpunk 2077 and Phantom Liberty in first and second position respectively, followed by EA Sports FC 24 which therefore loses a little ground compared to the productions of CD Projekt RED.

Cyberpunk 2077 Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty EA Sports FC 24 Baldur’s Gate 3 call of Duty Party Animals Steam Decks Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – BlackCell Starfield Fate/Samurai Remnant

Speaking of recoveries, Baldur’s Gate 3, the most played title on Steam Deck in September, goes from sixth to fourth place, while Starfield gains a position: in last week’s ranking it was tenth, now it is ninth.