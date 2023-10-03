There Steam ranking relative to last week’s sales see Cyberpunk 2077 and Phantom Liberty in first and second position respectively, followed by EA Sports FC 24 which therefore loses a little ground compared to the productions of CD Projekt RED.
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- EA Sports FC 24
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- call of Duty
- Party Animals
- Steam Decks
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – BlackCell
- Starfield
- Fate/Samurai Remnant
Speaking of recoveries, Baldur’s Gate 3, the most played title on Steam Deck in September, goes from sixth to fourth place, while Starfield gains a position: in last week’s ranking it was tenth, now it is ninth.
An interesting news
As you can see, there is one novelty in the top 10 of Steam: the debut in tenth position of Fate/Samurai Remnant, the latest action RPG produced by Koei Tecmo which presents itself as a medieval spin-off of the Fate series.
In our review of Fate/Samurai Remnant we said positive words about the combat system, the story and in general the style of this title, which is certainly a pleasant surprise.
