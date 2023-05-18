Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/

05/18/2023 – 10:58 am

Share



The president of Ibama, Rodrigo Agostinho, said this Thursday, the 18th, that the risks of oil exploration at the mouth of the Amazon River are higher than in other regions where Petrobras already extracts the product. “It is a high-risk situation. There, the situation is not the same as in the Campos and Santos basins,” said Agostinho in an interview with GloboNewsadding that the currents in the region are stronger and that this needs to be taken into account in the possibility of an oil spill.

According to him, the region offers “quite hostile conditions of containment”. “From the point on land to the exploration site, it takes 40 hours to travel by boat. We understand that feasibility and logistics have not been demonstrated to deal with an eventual accident”, he added, referring to the plans presented by Petrobras to explore oil in the Amazon River. “No logistics were demonstrated to deal with an eventual accident,” he said.

Agostinho said that Ibama “does not make energy policy” or decide where to invest. He also stated that the agency’s decisions are based on technical factors and that Ibama does not work under pressure.

This Wednesday, the 17th, the president of Ibama denied Petrobras’ request to explore for oil at the mouth of the Amazon River. As revealed the Estadão/Broadcastthe issue turned into a tug of war between the Ministers of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira, and of the Environment and Climate Change, Marina Silva.























