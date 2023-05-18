Not an easy time for VAT Zanicchi. The singer we recently saw as the protagonist on Rai 1 in “The masked singer” is dealing with her husband’s health problems and with her having seen that he underwent surgery. You spoke about it in an interview with the weekly Who.

Source: web

Iva spoke earlier of her husband’s illness struggling with the treatment of a bad ailment. “Fausto is not very well, he has this lung tumor, which now seems to have stopped, but he has metastases to the liver and bones” – he said.

In the past few weeks, however, she underwent an operation on her vertebrae. Despite everything, Iva did not miss her usual irony. “I have a broken back. In short, now we’re laughing: we walk around the house like two little ants, arm in arm, something I never wanted to see” – he said.

A solid love between Iva and Fausto that has been going on for several years. The singer has revealed that she has never cheated on her husband despite her having had the opportunity in the past. “I was very faithful to him, even if I had opportunities” – the words of Iva followed by those of her husband who reiterated that he does not have it “never betrayed, not even with thought“.

Guest a Morning5 then from Federica Panicucci, Iva explained better what happened to her. “I was returning from Rome…To relieve Fausto a little, who isn’t feeling well, I went down to get his suitcase and from halfway up the stairs I fell terribly…A flight that I won’t tell you…To be killed…I could have, but it went well…” – she said and for this accident she was forced to have an operation.

Speaking of his death, he said: “It would be nice and also very romantic to go together in a natural way” – between the emotion in the studio.