He streamer and influencer Ibai Llanos is one of the most followed in the world, with its 17 million followers on Twitter12 million subscribers on YouTube, 20.1 million followers on TikTok10.6 million followers on Instagram and more than 16.1 million followers on X.

All of them have followed Ibai Llanos’ challenge of physical change day by day, as he defines it, which consists of taking care of your diet and exercising dailywhich has caused an evident change in the health of the 29-year-old from Bilbao.

He influencer He has now reached 100 days training hard daily and has reflected on those six months of “a lot of effort and work.”

“I have never prioritized my health so much. I have never prioritized myself so much. All of this has changed my life. Months ago I slept with a mask on and was unable to bend over without pain. I looked at the chairs before sitting down in case I was going to break them. and it took me 40 seconds to put on the seat belt in the car because I couldn’t put it on,” he explained what his life was like before starting his challenge, while showing images of his obvious weight loss.

Ibai Llanos was also addressing other people who also want to change their lives. “Much strength and encouragement to all of you who are looking for a change. And a lot of patience. This change is more mental than anything else and I know perfectly well how screwed it is to fight against the head. So don’t feel pressure and little by little,” he told his followers.

He also addressed people who are close to others who want to change their lives or are trying: “Never make shitty comments and try to understand that behind each person there is a world and a mental fight that we are totally unaware of.