The new technologies and the frantic rhythm of everyday life have caused it to be practically impossible for 24 hours to one thing because we intend to do many more throughout the day. That is, it is expected a lot more of us and, in turn, ourselves also We demand more and more.

And this, sometimes, can take its toll in both short and long term. Therefore, it is important to prioritize quality to quantity, The intention about speed and finding space For what really We care (Hobbies, leisure, friends, family …).

Before this panorama, one has to Highlight some habits that we should abandonor at least contemplate and think very deeply about them, to enjoy one more life peaceful and balanced. Because? It is clear: they have been viralized in Social networks.

Say to everything

For fear of losing opportunities or for pleasing other people, Many times we say yes by inertia. And, first, it is something harmless. Of course, with the passage of time can overload and leave us without energy for the really important. You have to ask ourselves, before accept A commitment, if it really fits our priorities.

Live obsessed with producing more every day

It is very easy, at present, to fall into the temptation to believe that our value is determined by what we do. But it is not so. And this can exhaust us in a large percentage both physically and mentally and deprive us of moments of rest. Being is as valuable as doing.

Mental multitasking

It is very common that the rapid rhythm of life leads us to divert our attention among other thoughts While we try Carry out our daily tasks. And can be exhausting and increase stress. The most viable solution is to focus is the time, fully focusing on what we are doing.

Find approval continues

We all love to value us. And that they value us well. But depending solely and exclusively on external validation can force us to lose sight of what really matters to us. Is very necessary that we make decisions based on our values, always being faithful to ourselves.

Pursue perfection

It’s okay that we focus on doing things right. But from there to always want to be perfect there is a long way. In fact, it can be a great obstacle For our mental peace. It is convenient not to obsessed with doing everything perfect, but concentrating – and enjoying to the extent that you can- process and progress.