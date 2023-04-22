the russian Ian Nepomniachtchi maintains his lead (5-4) after drawing a draw with the Chinese Ding Liren in the ninth game, almost six hours long, the longest of those played so far for the world title in Astana.

After a tough battle in the eighth round, both players seemed to slow down in the ninth round despite spending almost six hours in front of the board looking for a win that came to none.

tough opponent

Unlike the previous games, for the first time Ding was the one who had some advantage in the clock from the beginning. In the popular Berlin variant of the Ruy Lopez, the two played a line that led to a mostly calm positional debate over the board.

Nepomniachtchi, playing White, attacked on the kingside and sacrificed a pawn in his offensive initiative. Subsequently, Black began to be in danger, Ding defended solidly and counterattacked on the queenside, forcing White to reassess his winning chances.

As the game progressed Nepomniachtchi made some inaccurate moves, leading to a nearly even position.

The two then proceeded to simplify the position by exchanging heavy pieces, White regained his pawn and the two reached an even moment. In the end, Black gave up a pawn to consolidate a drawn Rook and Knight ending.

Although they reached a draw on move 50, Nepomniachtchi decided to test his opponent for another 32 moves. After an exchange of rooks on move 52, the Russian was a pawn up and was pressing in an equal knight ending.

Ding’s defense was very difficult but he managed to hold on. The tenth game is scheduled for Sunday, April 23.

EFE