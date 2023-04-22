In a statement to the PF, Cleiton Henrique Holzschuk said that Colonel Mauro Cid had communicated the fate of the pieces

Former adviser to the Presidency of the Republic, Cleiton Henrique Holzschuk, told the PF (Federal Police) that Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cesar Barbosa Cid had been informed that the jewelry retained by the Federal Revenue Service at São Paulo International Airport, in Guarulhos, would go to former president’s personal collection Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The information was published by the portal G1.

To the partsvalued at BRL 16.5 million, were received from the Saudi Arabian government and would be a gift for the then First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro.

Holzschuk’s testimony was given on April 5 as part of the inquiry investigating the Bolsonaro government’s attempt to illegally bring the jewels to Brazil. On the same date, the PF also heard the former Chief Executive for about 3 hours.

The corporation held simultaneous hearings with those involved in the investigations in the federal capital and in São Paulo (SP), where it was also heard Mauro Cid.

The lieutenant colonel was Bolsonaro’s trusted man and was the former president’s assistant. Holzschuk, 2nd lieutenant in the Army, was Cid’s subordinate in the Orders Department of the Personal Cabinet of the President of the Republic.

“What […] was spoken by Lieutenant Colonel Cid during the WhatsApp conversations reported that the jewels would go to the personal collection of the President of the Republic“, says the excerpt from the testimony of the former advisor.

To the Federal Police, Holzschuk declared that he spoke via WhatsApp with Cid about the release of the jewels on December 28 and 29, 2022, in the last days of the Bolsonaro government.

O Power360 tried to contact the PF to confirm the information, but did not receive a response until the publication of this text. The space remains open.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE OF JEWELS

After the newspaper report The State of S. Paulopublished on March 3, reported that the government of former president Jair Bolsonaro would have tried to bring jewelry to Brazil without declaring it to the Federal Revenue, two other boxes with high value jewelry given by the government of Saudi Arabia were revealed.

On March 7, the PF (Federal Police) had access to a document showing the 2nd package of jewelry from Saudi Arabia listed as the former president’s private collection. The new document contradicts Bolsonaro’s version, which stated that the jewels donated by the Saudi government would be sent to the Union’s collection.

With the PF statement, the former president confirmed that the 2nd Chopard jewelry box was listed as a personal collection. However, he continued to deny the illegality of the pieces.

On Monday (27.Mar), another article published by Estadão revealed the existence of a 3rd jewelry box. Until then, the authorities were not aware of this other set.

Upon landing in Brazil, the items were sent to the private collection of the then president. The parts registration document states that there was no intermediary in the process and that the gift was viewed by Bolsonaro.

On June 6, 2022, according to data from the Presidency’s system, a request was made for the items to be “sent to President Jair Bolsonaro’s office”. After 2 days, it was confirmed to be “under the protection of the President of the Republic”.

Find out the items that each of the 3 jewelry boxes brought by the Bolsonaro government from Saudi Arabia contain:

1st jewelry pack: the set consisted of a necklace, ring, watch and diamond earrings with a certificate of authenticity from Chopard, a Swiss brand of luxury accessories. The pieces were valued at BRL 16.5 million;

the set consisted of a necklace, ring, watch and diamond earrings with a certificate of authenticity from Chopard, a Swiss brand of luxury accessories. The pieces were valued at BRL 16.5 million; 2nd jewelry pack: the 2nd package contained a masbaha (sort of rosary), watch with leather bracelet, pen and ring;

the 2nd package contained a 3rd jewelry pack: the latest box had a branded watch Rolex, of white gold and set with diamonds; brand pen chopard silver, with inlaid stones; pair of cufflinks in white gold, with a brilliant set in the center and other diamonds around it; ring in white gold with a diamond in the center and others in the shape of “baguette” around and; it is a masbaha (a kind of Islamic rosary) in white gold, with pendants studded with diamonds. The estimate for the value of the set is R$ 500 thousand, according to the State of S. Paulo.

After the case was revealed, the former head of the Special Secretariat for Social Communication in the Bolsonaro government, Fabio Wajngarten, published a series of documents and stated that the jewels would go to the presidential collection.

Despite the letters released by Wajngarten, the Federal Revenue said on March 4 that the Bolsonaro government had not followed the necessary procedures to incorporate the pieces into the Union’s collection.