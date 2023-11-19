Sunday, November 19, 2023
November 19, 2023
in Entertainment
Ian Golberg: “Our goal was always to honor the legacy, spirit and creativity of The Walking Dead”

Fear The Walking Dead comes to an end tomorrow (Monday 8pm) on AMC and Ian Golberg, one of the creators of the successful spin off of The Walking Dead, spoke with La República via Zoom.

How difficult was it to build and maintain a spin-off derived from a series as powerful as The Walking Dead?

– It was a challenge that we really gladly accepted because Andrew Chambliss and I came to Fear as big fans of The Walking Deadand Our goal was always to honor the legacy, spirit and creative values that that series created. We also avoid repeating what The Walking Dead had already done, either through the journeys of the characters or specific details of the “walkers” or villains. We were very conscious of finding ways to allow Fear to carve his own place in the universe with his own identity, which, again, was a challenge because The Walking Dead He did very well.

-What was the focus of this last season?

– Our focus was really on bringing Fear to a conclusion. What happens to the characters beyond this show is more of an AMC conversation. Our task was simply to bring them to closure in this particular series, so I’d say that’s what fans should look for: a conclusion to Fear rather than a setup for other spin-offs.

