Ian Golberg: “Our goal was always to honor the legacy, spirit and creativity of The Walking Dead”

Fear The Walking Dead comes to an end tomorrow (Monday 8pm) on AMC and Ian Golberg, one of the creators of the successful spin off of The Walking Dead, spoke with La República via Zoom.

–How difficult was it to build and maintain a spin-off derived from a series as powerful as The Walking Dead?

– It was a challenge that we really gladly accepted because Andrew Chambliss and I came to Fear as big fans of The Walking Deadand Our goal was always to honor the legacy, spirit and creative values that that series created. We also avoid repeating what The Walking Dead had already done, either through the journeys of the characters or specific details of the “walkers” or villains. We were very conscious of finding ways to allow Fear to carve his own place in the universe with his own identity, which, again, was a challenge because The Walking Dead He did very well.

-What was the focus of this last season?

– Our focus was really on bringing Fear to a conclusion. What happens to the characters beyond this show is more of an AMC conversation. Our task was simply to bring them to closure in this particular series, so I’d say that’s what fans should look for: a conclusion to Fear rather than a setup for other spin-offs.

-This final season of Fear The Walking Dead took an unexpected turn with the return of an old enemy of Madison’s, Troy, who was supposed to be dead. Was her return from him planned this way or did it come up suddenly in the story?

– We started talking about bringing Troy back while we were plotting season 8, we wanted to have an adversary for Madison to confront what she was experiencing emotionally. Madison has done many things she regrets in her time on Father, she’s trying to reinvent herself, she’s trying to help these kids who lost their families in Padre. It became clear to us that the best character we could put in his path to serve as an obstacle to achieving that goal was someone from his past, and we knew it had to be Troy Otto.

-And how did the actor react when they told him that he would ‘resurrected’?

-We just called Daniel Sharman, told him our vision for the character and what had changed for him, how he was different, what he was looking for and how the dynamic between him and Madison was going to change from season 3. Daniel was very receptive, When we introduced him to the cast, Kim Dickens was especially excited to be working with Daniel again. I think they both had interesting chemistry in season 3, so they were excited to evolve that and take these characters to a new dimension. We are delighted with how it turned out. We are very happy that Daniel has returned.

-On the other hand, Madison’s journey throughout the series has been revealing.

– Madison Clark is the heart of Fear The Walking Dead. She is a mother, a warrior. From the beginning her goal as a character was to protect her family, she would do anything for her family. We have seen