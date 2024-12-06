“I love going to the mountains and writing about dark fantasy. You may be surprised that I could be interested in that. It’s my hobby. “I really like it,” said Natalia in her presentation this Thursday at First Dates.

The young woman told Carlos Sobera that she was a content creator and commented on video games on streamingbut that also She had great skill as a voice actress..

The presenter was very impressed when the Navarrese woman showed it to him, so much so that asked him to record instructions for his date to have dinner with her using a ‘GPS style’ voice.

Natalia, in ‘First Dates’. MEDIASET

“My voice I have never used it as an erotic tool. Let’s see, it happens naturally. I wasn’t the one who forced it. But they told me: You sound very good,” the diner acknowledged.

His date was Iago, better known on social media as Riku: “Being a Pokémon player and thinking a lot helps me be more detail-oriented and also to think big.





After listening to the audio that Natalia had left him, “I love her voice, it’s super nice and warm,” Sobera accompanied him to the table where his partner for the night was waiting for him. As soon as they saw each other, a crush arose between them..

While He acknowledged that she was “very pretty.”Natalia pointed out that the boy with whom the Cuatro program team had paired her was “very cute.”

During dinner they discovered that they had many things in common and decided to go get together. some of the most original questions in the history of the program.

Iago, in ‘First Dates’. MEDIASET

Natalia asked Iago What weapons would you use in a zombie apocalypse?: “I would very much like to use a hammer,” the Galician told her, while she acknowledged that she would prefer “a shotgun.”

Iago, for his part, wanted to know what traffic sign you would like to be to the Navarrese: “The one in There is no exit that looks like a T.” He confessed that it would be “the sign not to exceed 50 km/h.”





“It is a very important signal because if you go at that speed you can hit someone, but people usually don’t pay attention to it“explained the bachelor.

In the end, Iago did want to have a second date with Natalia because “I found him to be a very interesting and pleasant person.” She, for her part, also wanted to meet again: “I had a lot of fun.”