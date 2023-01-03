A very serious mourning has struck Fabio Fognini yesterday, Monday 2 January. His beloved grandmother Ines has in fact flown away forever. The Italian tennis player, husband of the other racket champion Flavia Pennetta, wanted to greet her forever with a moon and a touching letter from her dedicated to her and published on her social profiles.

Yesterday news came that shocked all tennis fans. Martina Navratilova, former tennis champion, holder of dozens of records and winner of 59 Grand Slam titles, including 9 Wimbledon, she has in fact announced that she has two tumorsone in the throat and one in the breast.

Also yesterday another very sad news arrived, which this time concerns an Italian tennis player, one of the strongest and most successful of Italian tennis history, Fabio Fognini.

The 35-year-old champion, husband of the other Italian tennis legend Flavia Pennetta, announced on social media the disappearance of his beloved grandmother Ines.

Fabio Fognini’s farewell letter to his grandmother

Fabio’s was not just an announcement. But above all a last emotional farewell to her who was one of the most important people in his life. The one who raised him and showed the whole family love to the end.

Dear granny, I’m Babo. I write these lines to greet you but also to let the whole world understand who you were. At this moment many things come to my mind but above all many good memories!. “When do you leave?” You told me on Christmas Eve when I came to visit you together with the two brats… You were a grandmother that all grandchildren would dream of; always present, smiling and determined. On the other hand, how does a woman carry on her family ONLY for over 30 years??? And you know, even though I’ve become a dad by now, I still believe in fairy tales. You waited for your whole family to be there, all united so that we could all come together to say hello 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦🤰👧👶 It’s not destiny, YOU chose it!

