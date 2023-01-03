Ajman (Union)

The fourth edition of the annual half marathon race organized by the Department of Tourism Development in Ajman concluded under the directives of Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, head of the department, with the participation of 890 male and female competitors. Next to a 10 km race, another for 5 km, and a fourth for community participation for a distance of 2.5 km.

The Moroccan contestant Anwar Al-Quoz topped the men’s race, maintaining his permanent lead in the race, which he had achieved during the previous three editions. He also succeeded in breaking his personal record for the same race with a time of 1:01 hours, followed by his compatriots Ismail Al-Kharji and Noman Al-Issawi in the second and third places. In the men’s national category, the contestant, Mubarak Al Marashda, came in first place, followed by Saleh Al Suwaidi, then Khalifa Mohammed.

The results of the female race resulted in the top of the Ethiopian Zanachoki Ambe, followed by the Romanian Elisabeth Verheiden, and in the third place came the Ethiopian Rafaf Muhammad, and in the category of female competitors, the female contestant Rukia Al Marzouqi came in the first place, followed by Moza Al Ghafli and Hessa Al Jasmi in the third place.

At the conclusion of the competitions, representatives of the Department of Tourism Development in Ajman and the sponsoring companies crowned the champions of the fourth edition of the half marathon for this year.

Mahmoud Khalil Al Hashemi, Director General of the Department of Tourism Development in Ajman, confirmed his great happiness with the success of the event and its exit in a form and level that befits it and commensurate with the interest and support of Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Department of Tourism Development in Ajman, thanking the Saudi German Hospital in Ajman for supporting the event. He also thanked all the cooperating parties, particularly the General Command of Ajman Police, Ajman Municipality, Al Qudra Company for Organizing Sports Events and all other cooperating parties, pointing out that the Emirate of Ajman has proven its ability to organize various types of sports, entertainment and cultural activities and events, which reflects positively on the level of tourism and hotel activity that in the emirate.