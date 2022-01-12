The future of Carlos Salcedo is still in the air, what is a reality, is that both the Mexican and Tigres seek to separate their paths at all costs in this same market and although there is a long list of suitors for the services of the national defender, from At the moment, the cats have not had formal offers on the table for any type of transfer.
However, now that the player has recovered from the Covid, his departure could be accelerated considerably, since he is already in a position to negotiate what is his responsibility. Right now, Tigres has already started talks with a team to finalize the sale of Carlos Salcedo, he is the Toronto of the MLS.
After a first survey, the Canadian team was satisfied with what Tigres and Salcedo were looking for, which is why they decided to formally initiate negotiations for the Mexican defender. Toronto seeks to form a star team that fights to win the MLS and the Concanchampions to attend the club world cup, after signing Insigne, the Canadian team focuses on Carlos, who would be offered a 3-year contract with an option for a fourth year more depending on your results.
#return #Europe #Toronto #Tigres #negotiating #transfer #Carlos #Salcedo
Leave a Reply