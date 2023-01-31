Flavia Troisi had told her mother that she was buying cigarettes and would then go home. Then, her phone went off

Yesterday, many people at Fonte Nuova gathered in the church for the wake of the five boys who disappeared in the terrible accident last Thursday. The families were absent, who, as the parish priest explained, did not feel like it. Interviewed by The Corriere della Serahowever, the mother of Flavia Troisione of the deceased young people, recounted the tragic moments of that night.

In Fonte Nuova, a small town located a few kilometers from Rome, you have been experiencing a climate for days surreal. In fact, it is still difficult to realize what really happened.

ValeriusAlexis, Simon, Flavia And Giuliafive very young boys, all between 17 and 22 years old, lost their lives in a terrible crash which occurred shortly after 2:00 in the night between last Thursday and Friday, on the Nomentana.

The first four died instantly, while the last, Giulia, died a few minutes later, at the Umberto I hospital in Rome where she had been transported to code red by the 118 health workers who rushed to the scene.

Luckier was the sixth boy who was traveling with them by car, Leonardo, who miraculously managed to save yourself.

The words of Flavia Troisi’s mother

Interviewed by The Corriere della Serathe mom by Flavia Troisi wanted to tell how she experienced those tragic moments.

He explained that he heard his daughter on the phone around 2:00. The 17-year-old had gone to dinner at that restaurant which is only 5 minutes away and she had told her mother that she was stopping to get the cigarettes and what would it be back home.

The voice was calm. Then I didn’t see her come back to her, I called her but her phone was dead and I called Valerio, the only one I knew well. He didn’t answer either and that’s where I got worried.

At that moment the lady decided to go out in the city a look for her and, having arrived on via Nomentana, she saw the wrecked car in the middle of the road and her Flavia there, lying on the ground.

The woman then concluded by saying that her daughter was one serious girlwith her head in her shoulders and that she would never get into a car with someone who didn’t drive well.