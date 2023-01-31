More news from the Italian GT Championship and this time we go to VSR, where there will be three more Lamborghini Huracans of Vincenzo Sospiri’s Team who took home the Endurance title last year with Yuki Nemoto and Edoardo Liberti with the help of Michele Beretta.

Also in 2023 for the former F1 driver a season full of commitments is expected, both nationally and internationally.

In the meantime, we can state that there will be three Huracán GT3s engaged in the GT World Challenge Sprint series. Also in the European arena, there will be participation in the 24h of SPA from 29 June to 2 July and here the cars of the Bull that will take to the track will be two.

#163 VSR Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo: Marcus Paverud, Baptiste Moulin, Michael Dorrbecker Photo by: Eric Le Galliot

To close the “European” circle there will be three cars in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe, obviously a confirmed presence also in the Grand Finals of the Sant’Agata manufacturer.

We now come to the Italian GT Championship, where there will be three Huracán GT3s involved in the Sprint series and work is underway for a Super Trofeo in the GT Cup, also in the Sprint series.

All the pilots are to be confirmed and soon there will be an official announcement. Clearly in the tricolor championship we will have to defend the title conquered last season.