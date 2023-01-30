Pascual Martínez, director of the Cajamurcia Foundation, Pascual Gil, prior of the Caravaca Carmelite convent and president of the Caravaca Mystic Association, together with the mayor of Caravaca de la Cruz, José Francisco García, and the artistic advisor of the OSRM, María Ángeles Zapata , have presented this morning Handel’s symphonic concert to pay tribute to Santa Teresa de Jesús and San Juan de la Cruz, which will be next February 23 at 8:00 p.m.

The concert has the support of the Fundacuión Cajamurcia and is organized by the San Juan De la Cruz and Santa Teresa de Jesús Cultural Association in Caravaca (mystics) with the aim of paying tribute to the mystical saints of the Discalced Carmel who had an intense life connection with Caravaca.

It is a repertoire that will be heard for the first time in Spain and will be in Caravaca De la Cruz. The Symphony Orchestra of the Region of Murcia performs in the concert, which will be accompanied by two choirs: Demusica Ensemble, directed by María Ángeles Zapata; and the Victoria Musicae Choir, conducted by Josep Ramón Gil-Tárrega.

Pascual Gil, prior of the Carmelite convent of Caravaca and president of the Caravaca Mystic Association, shows great enthusiasm for this premiere that he considers “a dream that will come true.”