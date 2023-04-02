Madrid.- Months after the announcement of the separation of Shakira and Gerard Piqué as a result of an alleged infidelity with a 23-year-old student, Clara Chía, the retired soccer player finally broke the silence and He talked about his breakup.

The famous 36-year-old athlete opened up through an interview about what he feels about the constant criticism and attacks he receives on social networks since the controversy with the Colombian star.

“My ex-partner is Latin American and you do not know what I have come to receive on social networks, from people who are fans of her and who say thousands of nonsense, I do not care about them, really, it is zero, because I don’t know them at all ”, began the famous.

After said statement, Piqué added that the fans of the 46-year-old artist “have no life.”

“Who knows if they have no life and that is why it is there, and what importance do you have to give them, it is that it is zero. You will never meet them in your life, they are like robots”.

Despite the fact that the former Barcelona player revealed that Doesn’t care about criticism Made by fans of the ‘Pies descalzos’ interpreter, no one believed her words.

It is for this reason that the most famous graphologist in Mexico, MaryFer Centeno, analyzed the Pique’s body language during her interview on the podcast, where she said she was sure that the owner of ‘Kosmos’, is not telling the truth.

“With this face, he says that he doesn’t care about criticism… They don’t make us fools, he is surprised, look at how he shows his palms, he is surprised by the amount of criticism he has received,” he said.

In addition, the lawyer also added: “Look how there is a conflict in the face… Half of Piqué’s face represents surprise and the other half represents anger… For him, talking about this can be an act of liberation.”

Lastly, the body language expert indicated that Gerard Piqué’s expressions and behavior when he talks about the subject show that he is not being sincere.

“Look, he even closes his eyes like ‘I don’t want to see everything they write to me’… I think all the comments have hurt him… I think he does care.”