Christian Yaipen and his brothers starred in a moving moment when they sang along with their father, thanks to technology. The youngest of the brothers stressed that “it is very difficult” to interpret one of his songs without his mother. This moved all those attending the second concert date that Group 5 is offering for its 50-year anniversary.

As you remember, at his first concert, the singer was also moved to tears when he sang one of his most emblematic songs with his father.

