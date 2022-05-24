In a few months it will arrive in early access I Am Jesus Christ, a simulator where you follow the same path as the messiah, from his baptism to the resurrection, in a story inspired by the scriptures of the New Testament. But what if Jesus had never died on the cross? With this premise, it was announced I, The Inquisitora dark action RPG for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S that takes us to a very different world.

Based on the successful fantasy book saga written by Jacek Piekara, I, The Inquisitor takes us to a parallel religious universe where, once on the cross, Jesus falls into a trance of disproportionate anger, manages to break free and unleashes a wave of violence to take revenge on all the wicked. “The centuries pass and, now, an army of fanatical inquisitors imposes the Christian faith with blood and fire”, add its authors, proposing to the players to be part of that army.

You take on the role of Mordimer Madderdin, an inquisitor in the service of God sent to the city of Koenigstein, devastated by sin and a series of mysteries, who will make players experience a non-linear story of moral issues, with religion, violence and revenge, where you have to decide what kind of inquisitor you want to become.

The protagonist possesses unique skills and talents that allow him to solve the various crimes and mysteries that plague Koenigstein, with persuasive enough interrogations to obtain the truth from the suspects at any cost, but also engage in action sequences and sword fights.

I, The Inquisitor does not yet have a release date, but it will be released on PC via Steam, as well as on the latest generation PlayStation and Xbox.

Source: PCGamer