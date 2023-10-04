“I had a constructive call with my Italian colleague Guido Crosetto. I am grateful to Italy for the constant military assistance provided to Ukraine and for participation in the international coalition.” The Ukrainian Defense Minister, Rustem Umerov, writes this in a post on X, according to which Crosetto discussed the “urgent needs at the front: long-range missile systems and electronic warfare systems“.

Crosetto

“We will continue to support Ukraine favoring the path of dialogue to reaffirm the law and achieve a just peace”. Thus the Minister of Defense Guido Crosetto in a phone call with his colleague from Kiev Rustem Umerov, according to what we read in a post on the recent appointment as Ukrainian Defense Minister”.